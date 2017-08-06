Do-or-die games are to be played on Wednesday, August 9 at the San Juan Arena

MANILA, Philippines－ The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference won’t be witnessing any semifinal sweep as the Bali Pure Water Defenders and the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors both prevailed in must-win matches on Sunday, August 6 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Water Defenders turned the tables after dropping a 5-setter on Saturday, and they put a halt on the Creamline Cool Smashers’ unblemished record, 25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-13.

Playing sans top spiker Alyssa Valdez, who will be suiting up for the national team in the upcoming Asian Seniors Championships as well as the Southeast Asian Games, the Cool Smashers rallied from a two sets to one deficit to push the match to a decider.

Bali Pure, however, closed the neck-and-neck 5th set with a 4-2 run to stretch the series to a Game 3.

Aiko Urdas shined in the win-or-go home affair after putting up 19 markers on 13 attacks, 3 blocks, and 3 service aces on the board.

Earlier in the day, the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors buckled down to work after a Game 1 loss as they likewise completed a comeback win, 25-22, 16-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12 to equalize their best-of-3 Open Conference semifinals series against the Air Force Lady Jet Spikers.

Down 1-2 after dropping a tightly contested 3rd set, the Lady Warriors refused to back down easily as they extended Game 2 to a thrilling decider in commanding fashion, 25-21.

The Reinforced Conference champs rode on built momentum come the 5th set as they cruised to match point, 14-10, to later on seal the victory and tie the series at one game apiece.

Myla Pablo once again anchored the Lady Warriors with a team-high 22 points on 20 attacks and 2 blocks. The former National University standout landed the Best Player of the Game honors.

Both do-or-die games will be played on Wednesday, August 9 also at the San Juan Arena.