The Philippines looks to remain unbeaten when the national team faces Kazakhstan on Friday, August 11 at 5:30 pm

Published 6:54 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippine national women’s volleyball team aims to keep an unblemished record intact to start the 19th Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship when it takes on Kazakhstan on Friday, August 11 at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan City, Laguna.

The Filipina spikers commenced their Asian Seniors campaign on a high note when they registered a swift straight-set victory against Hong Kong, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17 during the opener on Wednesday.

Despite a few errors, the national team delivered on both ends of the floor as it took down the competitors in dominating fashion to score an opening day sweep.

Can the Philippines stay undefeated and remain on top of Pool A? Or will it fall to Kazakhstan?

Follow Rappler’s live updates of the Asian Seniors match between Philippines and Kazakhstan on Friday starting at 5:30 pm!

–Rappler.com