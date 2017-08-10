The Philippines is now ensured of a ticket to the 2018 Asian Volleyball Cup

Published 8:21 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippine national women’s volleyball team is through to quarterfinal stage of the 19th Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship following Kazakhstan’s victory over Hong Kong on Thursday, August 10 at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan.

The Hong Kong volleyball crew has now suffered back-to-back defeats in the 14-nation tourney, this time at the hands of the Kazakhs, who likewise made quick work of them, 25-16, 25-17, 25-11.

Kazakhstan’s first win sent them right through the next stage of the contest alongside the Philippines, which earlier earned a sweep of its own against Hong Kong.

Katerina Tatko paced Kazakhstan with 14 points on 11 attacks and 3 service aces, while Yana Petrenko added 12.

Wing Yan Fung had 8 for Hong Kong, which drops to a 0-2 slate after the initial group stage.

The Philippines and Kazakhstan take on one another on Friday, August 11 to dispute the top spot in Pool A of the competition.

The Philippines is now also ensured of a ticket to the 2018 Asian Volleyball Cup, the first time the country has qualified for the biennial event in its nearly 10-year existence. – Rappler.com