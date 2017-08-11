Relive the Philippine national volleyball team's stand against the higher-ranked Kazakhstan crew

Published 9:14 PM, August 11, 2017

BIÑAN City, Philippines— The Philippine national women's volleyball team entered Day 2 of its Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship campaign against the mighty Kazakhstan squad on Friday, August 11 at the Alonte Sports Arena.

The national squad dropped the match in 3 sets, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19— but supporters around the arena witnessed the gallant stand the Filipina spikers put up against a higher-ranked Kazakhstan crew.

Relive the moments of Philippines versus Kazakhstan in photos here:

– Rappler.com