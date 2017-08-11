IN PHOTOS: Philippines vs Kazakhstan - Asian Senior Volleyball Championship
Relive the Philippine national volleyball team's stand against the higher-ranked Kazakhstan crew
Published 9:14 PM, August 11, 2017
BIÑAN City, Philippines— The Philippine national women's volleyball team entered Day 2 of its Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship campaign against the mighty Kazakhstan squad on Friday, August 11 at the Alonte Sports Arena.
The national squad dropped the match in 3 sets, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19— but supporters around the arena witnessed the gallant stand the Filipina spikers put up against a higher-ranked Kazakhstan crew.
Relive the moments of Philippines versus Kazakhstan in photos here:
Jaja Santiago puts up a spike against Kazakh blockers. Photo by Jerrick Esguerra/Rappler
Alyssa Valdez kisses the volleyball before a serve. Photo by Jerrick Esguerra/Rappler
Kazakhstan's Natalya Akilova celebrates. Photo by Jerrick Esguerra/Rappler
Alyssa Valdez spikes the ball past Kazakh blockers. Photo by Jerrick Esguerra/Rappler
Dawn Macandili celebrates after a point. Photo by Jerrick Esguerra/Rappler
Philippine coach Francis Vicente watches on. Photo by Jerrick Esguerra/Rappler
Jovelyn Gonzaga waits for the serve. Photo by Jerrick Esguerra/Rappler
