Published 7:02 PM, August 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines－ The Philippine national women’s volleyball team will look to regain its winning ways when it battles South Korea next in the 19th Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday, August 13 at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan City, Laguna.

The national squad finished with a 1-1 slate in Pool A after falling to Kazakhstan in straight sets, 23-25, 20-25, 19-25 on Friday.

The group’s qualifiers Kazahstan and Philippines will next take on the top two teams from Pool C, South Korea and Vietnam, in a crossover round (Pool E) beginning Sunday.

Can the Philippine team get back on winning track? Or will South Korea prevail?

Follow Rappler’s live blog for updates on the Philippines versus South Korea volleyball match on Sunday starting at 5:30 pm!

－Rappler.com