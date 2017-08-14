Alyssa Valdez's aces pave the way for the Philippines to silence 2015 SEA Games silver medalist Vietnam

Published 8:07 PM, August 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After two straight losses, the Philippines already had enough.

The women's national volleyball team shone bright behind Alyssa Valdez's clutch aces to secure a victory against Vietnam, 27-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-23, in the 9th Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship on Monday, August 14, at the Alonte Sports Arena.

With just a few days to go before the 29th Southeast Asian Games, the Philippines put on a show to shock 2015 SEA Games silver medalist Vietnam as they improved to a 2-2 record.

After trailing by as much as 6 points, the Philippines went on a 4-0 run led by Maika Ortiz's stonewall blocks to tie the game at 24-all, while Valdez broke an electrifying rally followed by a service ace to clinch the first set.

Jaja Santiago stepped on the gas pedal for a 19-17 advantage, but Vietnam answered with attacks of their own to force a 21-24 lead.

While Santiago continued to be efficient, Valdez unleashed more of her lethal attacks to drop a 5-0 bomb and seal the second set with an ace.

The Vietnamese then mounted attacks, securing an early 16-7 lead in the 3rd set to snatch it away.

But the Philippines, through collective efforts from Kim Fajardo, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Santiago, managed to pull off the upset. Despite Vietnam trimming the lead to two markers, 24-22, the Philippines intensified its defense and gave Valdez a good set to power a killer attack.

The Philippines will next face Thailand in the tourney. – Rappler.com