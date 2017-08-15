The Philippine women's volleyball team goes up against Thailand in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, August 15, at 5:30 pm

Published 1:50 PM, August 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine national team is eager to win what could be another tough match.

After a convincing victory against 2015 Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Vietnam on Monday, August 14, the Philippines is determined to knock down Thailand in the 19th Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship quarterfinals on Tuesday, August 15, in Laguna.

With the confidence gained due to the win over Vietnam, the Philippines led by veteran players Alyssa Valdez, Jaja Santiago, and Maika Ortiz are expected to unleash more of their killer attacks and stonewall blocks to stop Thailand and hopefully clinch a 3-2 record.

Could the Philippines be strong enough to advance to the semifinals?

Follow Rappler's live updates on the Asian Seniors match between the Philippines and Thailand on Tuesday, starting at 5:30 pm!

