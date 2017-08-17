The De La Salle University standout was one of the Philippines' standouts in their eighth-place tournament finish

Published 3:26 AM, August 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - PH’s defensive specialist Dawn Macandili was named the second best libero in the 19th Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship on Thursday night, August 17 at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan City.

The De La Salle University standout earned the nod as a starter in the international volley event, and caught the attention of spectators especially during the Philippines’ stunning victory against Vietnam on Monday. Macandili stood tall and proud alongside Asian giants as she accepted her plum during the awarding ceremony.

She finished right behind Japan’s Mako Kobata, who was named the best libero of the tournament.

South Korean star Kim Yeon Koung received the best outside spiker award, while Thailand’s Chatchu-on Moksri was named the second best outside spiker.

Hattaya Bamrungsuk of Thailand and Iwasaka Nana of Japan were first and second best middle blockers, respectively.

China's Jin Ye was granted the best opposite spiker citation, while veteran playmaker Nootsara Tomkom of Thailand was again named the best setter at the end of the 14-nation meet.

Meanwhile, Risa Shinnabe of Japan brought home the Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors after her team rallied from behind to defeat Thailand, 26-28, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-7, and steal this year’s AVC crown.

MVP Shinnabe scored 19 markers, while Mami Uchiseto contributed 18 to help Japan shake off the memories of their runner-up finish in this 2013 Finals rematch.

Thailand settled for silver and South Korea grabbed bronze after sweeping the defending champions China, 25-11, 25-18, 25-20. – Rappler.com