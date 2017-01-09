Sports clinic in Cebu puts underprivileged kids back in the game

About 1,600 students at The Sisters of Mary Boystown Complex take part in basketball, football and tennis clinics with a helping hand from local coaches

MINGLANILLA,Philippines - Christmas continues for the 1,600 students of The Sisters of Mary Boystown Complex in Minglanilla, about 18 kilometers from Cebu City as they became the beneficiary of a two-day sports clinic, January 7-8, spearheaded by the assistant basketball coach of the University of the Visayas (UV), Van Halen Parmis.

The School is run by the Sisters of Mary Congregation and caters to less privileged children not only from Cebu but also from other parts of the Philippines.

The sisters headed by their local superior, Sister Emelan Lee, said they were delighted because they believe that sports is an integral part of education. The school already has Physical Education on its academic curriculum, but due to budget constraints, they cannot implement a proper sports program for their 1,600 students.

“Because our students are indigents, some of them came from problematic families and have problems growing up, so sports is one outlet for them to unburden themselves of the emotional conflicts,” said Lee.

The event is an outreach birthday project of Parmis, who is celebrating his birthday on January 9.

“My prime purpose in life is training not the privileged, but the deprived and the disadvantaged sector of our society. To me, that is fulfilment. I want the kids to know that they are valued and that someone is thinking of them. My goal is really to make a difference for these young boys,” said Parmis.

Long term training

Parmis' efforts will not be wasted because it looks like the two-day sports clinic will become a long term project with the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) promising to help with the sports program of The Sisters of Mary Boystown Complex.

CPSC officials Atty Ramil Abing and Brando Velasquez also graced the event last weekend after agreeing to provide 50 balls for football, one of the sporting clinics held aside from basketball and tennis.

“The sports clinic in Boystown was very commendable. Their school is a rich source of potential athletes who might excel in certain sport. We are willing to help them in terms of training their coaches and student athletes as part of our grassroots program. The school is situated within the province and 30 percent of their students are coming from less privilege families in Cebu, therefore, the school is covered by our program to train and develop athletes in the countryside,” said Atty. Abing.

Abing said that aside from the 3 sports already being taught, they will introduce other sports such as Athletics, Futsal and Sepak Takraw, among others. They will be finalizing plans and hopes to send a proposal letter to the school within the week.

School principal, Sister Liliveth P Gustilo, said they are hoping this will push through because many have gone to their school and promised to help with sports but so far this was the first project to materialize.

The clinic

Parmis was able to bring together coaches and teams of various schools from Cebu City to volunteer in what he calls his “Birthday Project.” Sports taught were basketball, football and tennis. Volunteering for basketball were the UV Green Lancers headed by their team captain Josue Segumpan and UV Baby Lancers headed by coach Jun Pepito; Don Bosco Technology Center headed by coach Rabboni Mendrez Rosito; Cebu Institute of Technology University headed by coach Benjamin Alcaraz Jr; and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles headed by coach Rommel Rasmo and school athletic director Rico Navarro.

The football clinic was headed by coach Eleazar “Elying” Toledo of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation. He was assisted by three members of the USPF college team — Bennydick Saligan, Kevin Cloyd Abare and Hynzille Destura.

Volunteering for tennis was father and daughter tandem, coaches Fritz and Freza Tabura, and some members of the Batang Pinoy gold medalist Team Cebu City.

Others who also lent a hand were UV/SBP Passerelle coach Jaymar Canoy and UV head coach Gary Cortes.

Also donating balls for basketball is the CM Farm which sponsors the UV basketball teams.

The volunteers were amazed at the sheer number of participants when they got to the school.

“Amazing, first time in Cebu to handle a multi sports clinic attended by 1,600 kids, in one setting, and very organized. The children were very organized and interested to learn any of the sports offered in this clinic. Not so surprising to eye a lot of potential kids to excel, and become a better sportsman in the next few years,” said Toledo. – Rappler.com