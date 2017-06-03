A total of 542 athletes and 100 coaches are being eyed to compete in 38 sports and 405 events

Published 7:03 PM, June 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is almost ready to send out its battalion of athletes in the 29th Southeast Asian Games from August 19 to 30 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

According to Chef de Mission Cynthia Carrion, the Philippines will be bannered by a total of 542 athletes and 100 coaches who will be participating in 38 sports and 405 events.

“We will be having our entry by name on Thursday (June 8) which will be final,” said Carrion who is also the Philippines’ Gymnastics president.

To ensure the health and well-being of the athletes, Carrion specifically pointed out there will be 742 medical guests that will be present in the SEA Games.

The Filipino athletes will be on the quest of moving notches higher than their 6th place finish in the 11-nation tournament in 2015.

The Philippine women’s football team will be competing as the Philippine Football Federation cancelled their tourney in the ASEAN Women’s Championship in Bangkok to participant in SEAG.

The men’s and women’s football teams will have 20 players apiece while basketball and volleyball will have 12 players for each gender.

Meanwhile, Athletics will have 46 medals up for grabs, and 30 athletes from the Philippines will try to snatch a gold medal for each event while 20 swimmers will be participating in the SEA Games' 60 events. – Rappler.com