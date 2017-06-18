PH athletes pay tribute to dads on Father’s Day 2017
MANILA, Philippines - Philippine athletes took time off court to pay tribute to some of their MVPs, their dads, as they celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18.
The local players who are fathers themselves also took to social media to post messages about their special day online.
Check out some of your favorite athletes’ dedications for Father’s Day 2017 here:
Jia Morado
Diego Dario
Missing you everyday pic.twitter.com/2ntMz6euRN— Diego Dario (@Diego5Dario) June 18, 2017
Asi Taulava
We started our Fathers day activities last night at Ace Water Spa. Thank you to our Father in Heaven for Blessing me with my daughters. To my daughters thank you for allowing me try to be the best dad to all four of you. Hope y'all enjoyed the Pool and Dinner last night. Love all four of you! BTW, can we all go workout for today father day activities??? @asiannataulava @paulineleilani130 @bellataulava @taulavababies #MVPdad #WeArePBA
Jimmy Alapag
Ranidel de Ocampo
The greatest achievement in life as a father is to be the best dad in the eyes of your children! Happy Father's Day!— Ranidel De Ocampo (@jutaca33) June 18, 2017
Kim Fajardo
Rex Intal
To my white daddy, Happy Father's Day, Narciso! Guys bakit ba ayaw niyo maniwala na Fil-Am ako. pic.twitter.com/BT4b17JAoz— Rex Intal (@rexintal) June 18, 2017
To the one who taught me how to love and breathe sports, the one whom I got my athletic genes from.. Just wanted to wish you a #HappyFathersDay!!! I know things haven't always been easy for both of us but I thank God for giving me a loving & hardworking father like you Thank you for giving us a good life, a good education and a brighter future. We may not show it all the time, but you are appreciated always. Here's to better years ahead for the family. Love you dad!!!! You are the real MVP!
－Rappler.com