Athletes from around the Philippines celebrate their fathers and fatherhood

Published 6:05 PM, June 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Philippine athletes took time off court to pay tribute to some of their MVPs, their dads, as they celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18.

The local players who are fathers themselves also took to social media to post messages about their special day online.

Check out some of your favorite athletes’ dedications for Father’s Day 2017 here:

Jia Morado

Happy father's day to our dearest Papu! A post shared by Julia Morado (@juliamorado) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Diego Dario

Missing you everyday pic.twitter.com/2ntMz6euRN — Diego Dario (@Diego5Dario) June 18, 2017

Asi Taulava

Jimmy Alapag

Ranidel de Ocampo

The greatest achievement in life as a father is to be the best dad in the eyes of your children! Happy Father's Day! — Ranidel De Ocampo (@jutaca33) June 18, 2017

Kim Fajardo

I'll never have to worry cause I know you always got my back. Missin you everyday.. Love you, daddy! #ConnectForReal @pldthome A post shared by Kim Fajardo (@kimfajardo9) on Jun 16, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT



Rex Intal

To my white daddy, Happy Father's Day, Narciso! Guys bakit ba ayaw niyo maniwala na Fil-Am ako. pic.twitter.com/BT4b17JAoz — Rex Intal (@rexintal) June 18, 2017

Gretchen Ho

Jio Jalalon

Papa happy fathers day saimu thank you kaau sa tanan na imu ming g.padako ung tarong maskig ngkalisod na nangita japun ka pamaagi unsaon me nimu ug buhi iloveyousomuch Pa amping dha prmi sa cdo relax relax lng dha ayaw palabi ug inum ginagmay ra hahaha A post shared by Jiovani Jalalon (@jalalon6) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT



－Rappler.com