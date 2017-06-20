The Philippines exits the tournament on a high note, defeating El Salvador

Published 3:39 AM, June 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After two consecutive losses, the Philippines earned redemption after beating El Salvador, 21-14, on Tuesday, June 20 (Wednesday in Manila time) at Nantes, France.

The Philippines, one of the youngest teams in the tournaments, took care of a two-point advantage in the first few minutes of the game after Kobe Paras’ delivered a wide-open jumper from two-point range.

Kiefer Ravena and JR Quiñahan also provided fire power as Quiñahan registered a point after Ravena converted a foul to make it 5-3 for team Philippines.

The winless El Salvador exerted effort to steal the lead away from the Philippines but failed to do so as Team Pilipinas rallied to clinch a 5-2 run with 5 minutes in the clock.

The dynamic duo of Ravena and Jeron Teng sealed the deal for the Philippines after both players unleashed easy jumpers and layups to gain their biggest lead in the game of 8 points

Team Philippines made it an even 2-2 record while El Salvador exited this year’s FIBA 3x3 court without a single win.

Even with the win, the Philippines did not advance to the quarterfinals of the tourney. – Rappler.com