Athletics legend Mo Farah fears he may be separated from his family in Oregon after Trump temporarily barred entry to people from 7 countries, including his native Somalia

LONDON, England - British athletics legend Mo Farah on Sunday, January 29 slammed Donald Trump's immigration clampdown, calling it a policy of "ignorance and prejudice" that could keep him apart from his family.

Double-double Olympic champion Farah was born in Somalia but has lived in Britain since the age of 8, and was knighted by the Queen this year for his services to British sport.

"On January 1 this year, Her Majesty The Queen made me a Knight of the Realm. On January 27, President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien," he wrote on Facebook.

Farah and his family are based in Oregon, where his training camp is located.

He is currently training in Ethiopia, and said he was worried he may not be allowed back into the US after Trump issued an executive order temporarily barring entry to people from 7 Muslim majority countries, including Somalia.

"I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past 6 years - working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our 4 children in the place they now call home," he wrote.

"Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome. It's deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home - to explain why the president has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice."

The long-distance runner stressed he was "proud to represent my country...and receive the greatest honour of a knighthood.

"My story is an example of what can happen when you follow polices of compassion and understanding, not hate and isolation," he added.

Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to distance herself from the president's policy having become the first international leader to meet him on Friday. – Rappler.com