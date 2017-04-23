Get all the latest updates on the Palarong Pambansa being held in Antique, April 23-29, 2017

ANTIQUE, Philippines – The 60th Palarong Pambansa kicks off on Sunday, April 23, 2017 in Antique.

More than 12,000 student-athletes from elementary and secondary schools of the country's 18 regions will converge in San Jose de Buenavista City from April 23 to 29 to compete in 20 regular sports events and 3 demonstration sports.

Carrying the theme “Converges Youth Power, Builds Sustainable Future,” the 2017 Palarong Pambansa is expected to set a number of precedents.

This is the first time the Antique province will be hosting the biggest national sports event.

President Rodrigo Duterte is also expected to attend the opening ceremonies. According to the Department of Education (DepEd), this is the first time the Philippine president graced the national sports events in its first year in office.

Filipina long-jump queen Elma Muros-Posadas will also be given the first-ever Palarong Pambansa Lifetime Achievement Award during the national games’ opening ceremony.

For the first time, campus journalists from 15 regions will also be covering the games as part of DepEd and MovePH's Palaro Movers Program. The elementary and high school students are winners of the National Schools Press Conference, the "olympics of campus journalism."

Follow all updates from Rappler's reporters and Palaro Movers in Antique on Rappler's live blog.

– Rappler.com