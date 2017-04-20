Inspired by each other to do better, Guillfer and Gulliver Clemente are ready to show Palarong Pambansa what they are made of

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Years ago, Guillfer Clemente was ready to call it quits on his budding swimming career. Though he’d been training almost his entire life, he had reached a point many athletes are all too familiar with, when growth no longer coincided with the amount of effort he was putting in.

In retrospect, Guillfer could’ve easily walked away and never looked back at what he left behind. What he didn’t realize at the time, however, is that he would eventually be brought back to the sport he loved by someone he loved even more than swimming: his younger brother, Gulliver Clemente.

“Noong nakita ko yung kapatid ko nag-aachieve, sabi ko sa kuya namin wala siyang contender, wala siyang kilala. That brought me back to swimming, I said that tutulungan ko siya,” the 17-year-old Guillfer emotionally explained.

(When I saw my brother achieving, I told our eldest brother that Gulliver had no contender and that he didn’t know anyone. That brought me back to swimming. I said that I would help him.)

The Antique natives qualified for the Palarong Pambansa 2017, with Guillfer competing in 2 events in the secondary division and the 12-year-old Gulliver in 7 events in the elementary division.

While getting to the national stage is special for any athlete, this year’s games feels extra special for the Clemente siblings of Antique, Region 6.

“I think it’s an honor po na nandito ang Palaro. It’s a great honor to represent our own province,” said the older brother. (I think it’s an honor that Palaro is here.)

Sibling rivalry

With both brothers being Palaro athletes, many would assume that the best swimmer in the family had to be either Guillfer and Gulliver.

The Clemente clan, however, is no ordinary family as the two have an older brother, Guillermo Clemente IV, who swims for San Beda University in Metro Manila. Guillermo holds the record for the fastest time in the 50-meter Breaststroke ever recorded in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).

With that in mind, it’s easy to see why both siblings look up to their eldest brother and are motivated by their hope to achieve the same, if not more, than what Guillermo has.

“I think po ako, gusto ko lang po ma-achieve na di ako mag-stop ng swimming. Sana po mag-ka scholarship din po ako sa mga universities parang yung kuya ko and mag-compete pa rin ako,” Guillfer said.

(I think, for me, I just want don’t want to stop swimming. I hope I get scholarships from universities too, just like my brother, and to still compete.)

Gulliver added that he wants to break the record of his oldest brother.

Balancing act

Training twice a day for almost 6 hours, both brothers emphasized the struggles that come with wanting to be the best in their sport.

“I think po yung pinakamahirap is self-discipline po eh. Four months before the competition, bawal na uminom ng soft drinks, bawal kumain ng sweets, walang chocolates. I think mahirap lang talaga yung pag-maintain,” said Guillfer.

(I think the hardest thing is self-discipline. Four months before competition, we’re not allowed to drink soft drinks, have sweets, or even eat chocolate. I just think it’s really hard to maintain.)

Luckily for them, they have each other to rely on when things get difficult. The two give each other advice in the pool and at home.

“Tinutulungan niya po ako ma-improve yung mga strokes ko at tinutulungan niya po ako makakuha ng best time,” the younger brother explained. (He helps me improve my strokes and he helps me get my best time.)

Guillfer and Gulliver are pushed by their dream to do better than the other and their older brother. While they will always help each other, it’s the other’s achievements that gives them that extra fire to do better.

“Personally, first purpose ko in swimming is talunin ko yung mga kapatid ko. Parang mas malampasan ko yung achievements niya. Yung parang improve ko lahat ng kaya kong i-improve,” Guillfer, said as his brother nodded in approval. (Personally, my first purpose in swimming is to beat my brothers. I want to surpass his achievements. I want to improve all I can improve.)

Still, Guillfer appreciates the friendly competition between siblings. “I always thought na tinutulungan ko siya but siya pala yung tumutulong sa akin na bumalik, to be fit again, to have a healthy lifestyle. I think that’s the advantage of caring for your brother po.”

(I always thought that I would help him but he was the one who helped me – to come back, to be fit again and to have a healthy life style. I think that’s the advantage of caring for your brother.)

With Palaro starting in a few days, both brothers emphasize the importance of enjoying and having fun before focusing on victory.

“Once mag-enjoy kayo, doon kayo mag-aachieve,” explained Guillver. (Once you enjoy the sport, that’s when you will achieve.)

Organized by the Department of Education, the Palarong Pambansa is the biggest youth sports event in the Philippines. This year, more than 12,000 young athletes will compete in 24 regular and demonstration sports events. – Rappler.com

Rappler intern Brent Guiao is a 2nd year BS- Business Management student from De La Salle University.