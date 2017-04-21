Elma Muros-Posadas holds the record of 15 gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games for Track and Field. She also represented the Philippines in the 1984 Los Angeles and 1996 Atlanta Olympics

ANTIQUE, Philippines­ – Filipina long-jump queen Elma Muros-Posadas will be given the first-ever Palarong Pambansa Lifetime Achievement Award during the national games’ opening ceremony on Sunday, April 23.

In a press conference here on Friday, April 21, Department of Education Assistant Secretary Tonisito Umali said Muros – an 8-time gold medalist for long-jump in the Southeast Asian Games – was chosen by virtue of her winning “local and international competitions, and for inspiring local athletes” through her success.

Umali said a selection committee was formed by DepEd before deciding to give the inaugural award to Muros.

“This is the first time we’re doing this, and dapat (ang awardee) nanalo sa Palarong Pambansa,” said Umali. “(Dapat) sumali sa local and international competitions. May impluwensya sa bayan, hindi siya tumigil. Pwede po natin siyang sabihing nagbigay sya ng inspirasyon sa landas na kanyang tinahak.”

(The athlete should have competed in local and international competitions. The athlete should have continued her career and influenced the country. We can say that she inspired a lot of people in the path she took.)

Muros rose to fame after representing the Philippines in the 1984 Los Angeles and 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and winning a record 15 gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games, which she holds with Myanmar's Jennifer Tin Lay.

Muros won her last gold medal in Kulala Lumpur for Heptathlon in the 2001 Southeast Asian Games. Since retiring, she has been devoted to training young athletes along with her husband at the Brent International School in Binan, Laguna.

In 2017, Muros and former boxer Onyok Velasco were tapped by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to help the country’s grassroots program, geared towards helping struggling young athletes. – Rappler.com

