IN PHOTOS: Palarong Pambansa 2017 on Friday, April 21
A mix of tense and festive atmosphere fill every corner of San Jose Buenavista, Antique — from market stalls to swimming pools – as athletes and locals await for the Palaro to officially open
Published 1:27 PM, April 22, 2017
Updated 2:14 PM, April 22, 2017
FINISHING TOUCHES. Antonio Esplana, 45, paints the rim of a basketball court inside the Binirayan Sports Complex in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique on April 21, 2017. Photo by Jake De La Justa
ANTIQUE, Philippines – The stage is almost set for the country's largest grassroots sporting event. With only a day to go, athletes fill-up sporting venues for their final practice and volunteers make last minute preparations for the 60th Palarong Pambansa.
A mix of tense and festive atmosphere fill every corner of San Jose Buenavista — from market stalls to swimming pools – as athletes and locals await for the Palaro to officially open.
Here are some of the photos around the Biniyaran Sports Complex on Friday, April 22, taken by campus journalists from 15 regions:
RESPITE. Athletes from Region II rest atop a jeepney prior to their practice outside the Biniyaran Sports Complex. Photo by Jonn Aaron Metierre
MOBILE. Paralympian Jaymark Sierra from Region I uses a skateboard to move around the Bilirayan swimming pool in San Jose, Antique. Photo by Bea Mae Punongbayan
BRISK BUSINESS. Stalls around the Binirayan Sports Complex are attracting sales from athletes and delegates from different regions attending the Palaro. Photo by Krisha Mae Bongalos
FIRST EVENT. A 10-year old shows what she can do during the Gynastics eliminations at the Biniyaran Sports Complex in Antique. Photo by Rey Anthony Villaverde
BEATING THE ODDS. 13-year-old paralympian swimmer Leonardo Perrel proudly swims during a practice at the Binirayan Swimming Pool. Photo by Trisha Mae Arias
– Rappler.com
READ: Palarong Pambansa 2017 stories by campus journalists