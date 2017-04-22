A mix of tense and festive atmosphere fill every corner of San Jose Buenavista, Antique — from market stalls to swimming pools – as athletes and locals await for the Palaro to officially open

ANTIQUE, Philippines – The stage is almost set for the country's largest grassroots sporting event. With only a day to go, athletes fill-up sporting venues for their final practice and volunteers make last minute preparations for the 60th Palarong Pambansa.

A mix of tense and festive atmosphere fill every corner of San Jose Buenavista — from market stalls to swimming pools – as athletes and locals await for the Palaro to officially open.

Here are some of the photos around the Biniyaran Sports Complex on Friday, April 22, taken by campus journalists from 15 regions:

– Rappler.com

