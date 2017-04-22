Palarong Pambansa 2017 wRap for Saturday, April 22
ANTIQUE, Philippines – Here are the top stories from Palarong Pambansa 2017:
- Education Secretary Leonor Briones says the games aim to encourage more young people to go into sports as a profession.
- President Rodrigo Duterte will grace the opening of the Palarong Pambansa 2017 on Sunday, April 23.
- Ninety elementary and high school students will cover the games as part of the Department of Education and Rappler's MovePH's Palaro Movers program.
– Rappler.com
