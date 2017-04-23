Through #FacesOfPalaro, Rappler mobilizes its Palaro Movers to help tell the untold stories of the people that make up the 60th Palarong Pambansa

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Who are the athletes, coaches, officials, and parents that make up Palarong Pambansa 2017?

The 60th Palarong Pambansa kicks off on Sunday, April 23, 2017 in Antique. Carrying the theme “Converges Youth Power, Builds Sustainable Future,” the 2017 Palarong Pambansa is expected to set a number of precedents. (READ: Duterte to attend Palarong Pambansa 2017 opening)

But beyond the news about the biggest sports event, what are the individual stories of the more than 12,000 Palaro participants in Antique?

Through #FacesOfPalaro, Rappler mobilized its Palaro Movers – the best campus journalists from 15 regions – to help tell the untold stories of the people that make up the 60th Palarong Pambansa. We received all kinds of inspiring submissions.

Here are their stories.

– Rappler.com