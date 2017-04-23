'We have athletes who are not given importance. I am willing to help them out of poverty, especially those who are not given attention,' the Filipino Track and Field queen

ANTIQUE, Philippines – “Noong naglalaro pa ako, patay kung patay.” (When I was still playing, I would give it my all.)

Long Jump queen Elma Muros-Posadas, awardee of the inaugural Palarong Pambansa Lifetime Achievement Award, sees no end to her playing-day mantra. But this time, it's all about training the future of Philippine sports.

At the age of 50, the former track and field phenom is dedicated to harnessing the talents of young, struggling athletes.

“May mga athlete tayong hindi nabibigyan ng kahalagahan. Willing akong tumulong hanggang saan, yung sa mga mahihirap para mailabas natin. Yung mga iba sa atin hindi napapansin,” Muros told Rappler.

(We have athletes who are not given importance. I am willing to help them out of poverty, especially those who are not given attention.)

“Huwag natin silang sayangin.” (Let's not waste their potential.)

Muros-Posadas has been training young athletes together with her husband at the Brent International School at Binan, Laguna. The 15-time gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games has also been a grassroots organizer for the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), helping less-fortunate athletes get a headstart with their respective careers.

Winning perspective

Muros-Posadas is well aware of her contributions to Philippine sports. Modesty aside, the former Olympian cleared the air on whether or not she was deserving of the accolade.

“Siguro deserving din ako, dahil sa Southeast Asian Games and (joining) the Olympics twice, hanggang mag-develop na ako ng athlete,” said Muros.

(I think I'm deserving because of my participation in the Southeast Asian Games and the Olympics, and now that I'm developing athletes.)

Muros makes it a point to score her commitment to developing young talent, saying: “Hindi ako mayaman, kami ng asawa ko, (pero) may mga athlete tayong hindi nabibigyan ng kahalagahan. Willing akong tumulong hanggang saan. Yung mga 3rd stringer 4th stringer, kailangan nating bigyang pansin.”

"My husband and I aren't rich. But since we have athletes who are not given importance, I am willing to help them. The 3rd and 4th stringers also need attention." – Rappler.com

Rappler Intern Fidel Feria is a senior AB Journalism student from Colegia de San Juan de Letran.

