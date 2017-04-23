'Hopefully, the holding of the Palarong Pambansa will be an inspiration to other smaller and lesser known provinces like ours that if we can do it, they can do it too,' says Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Finally, the province of Antique has done it.

For the first time in history, Antique is hosting the biggest sporting event in the country, the Palarong Pambansa, which officially opened on Sunday, April 23, at the Binirayan Sports Complex.

Some 12,000 delegates, teachers, government officials, and guests from 18 regions filled the stadium for the opening ceremony, led by President Rodrigo Duterte, Senator Loren Legarda, and Education Secretary Leonor Briones, among others. (READ: Duterte tells Palaro athletes to fight for country)

First-time host

"This 60th Palarong Pambansa is very important because this answers our President's goal: to bring development to the countryside through sports," said Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao.

Despite the province's relatively small size and the massive improvements in facilities needed to host the multi-sporting event, Cadiao said Antique has realized there is no way to move but up.

"Hopefully, the holding of the Palarong Pambansa will be an inspiration to other smaller and lesser known provinces like ours that if we can do it, they can do it too," she added.

Briones, meanwhile, hopes the Palarong Pambansa will encourage more students to get involved in sports. According to the education chief, majority of senior high school students are more interested in the academic and technical-vocational tracks, while only 0.2% are into sports.

"We hope this year, with the exciting events in Palarong Pambansa, we will have more students who will take sports seriously. Not just an extracurricular activity for 30 minutes but as an honorable profession and a source of good income," added Briones.

Colors and pride

This year's Palarong Pambansa centers on the theme "Transferring of Technology to the Young Generation."

Delegates who will be competing in 24 sports paraded their respective colors and prepared performances as they bannered their regions' culture and values.

Various presentations from Antique's own pride were among the highlights of the opening ceremony as performers introduced everyone to the province's way of life. The Voice Kids season 3 grand winner Joshua Oliveros, an Antiqueño, serenaded the audience with a song.

Athletes from 3 demonstration sports this year – dancesport, aero gymnastics, and pencak silat – also gave the crowd a glimpse of what the future Palarong Pambansa stints will be.

Palarong Pambansa legend Elma Muros-Posadas carried the torch alongside Marian Capadocia and neophyte Clyde Clemente to represent 3 generations of athletes and highlight the bright future of Philippine sports.

Inspiring future champions

Duterte, while delivering a message that focused mostly on drugs, terrorism, and corruption, said the government wants to strengthen the next generation.

"We are trying to build competitiveness, fairness, values, and the sense of goodwill sa inyong mga bata (among you children)," the President said. "Huwag mong hayaan na (Don't let) this country deteriorate and go to the dogs."

Legarda also promised to continue supporting the Palarong Pambansa and encouraged the delegates to keep on believing in themselves.

"Dream big. Let us all dream. I agree with [Philippine Sports Commission Chairman] Butch Ramirez when he said that the Palarong Pambansa is for all athletes, and for all sports," the senator said.

The Palarong Pambansa 2017 games are scheduled to start Monday, April 24. – Rappler.com

