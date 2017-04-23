Palarong Pambansa 2017 wRap for Sunday, April 23
ANTIQUE, Philippines – Here are the top stories from Palarong Pambansa 2017:
- President Rodrigo Duterte tells 16,000 delegates of the Palarong Pambansa to avoid illegal drugs and fight for the country
- Palarong Pambansa 2017 kicks off with a cultural and festive opening
- Regions VIII and IX make final preparations before the games begin
– Rappler.com
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Writer/ Associate Producer
|
David Lozada
Brent Guiao
|
Editor
|
Franz Lopez