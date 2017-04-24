IN PHOTOS: Palarong Pambansa 2017 kicks off
Published 10:41 AM, April 24, 2017
Updated 11:44 AM, April 24, 2017
OPENING CEREMONY. Athletes and cultural performers from the Negros Island Region bear the scorching heat as they perform before the thousands of Palaro audience. All photos by Vina Salazar/Rappler
ANTIQUE, Philippines – The Palarong Pambansa 2017, the biggest youth sporting event in the country, officially opened on Sunday, April 23, at the Binirayan Sports Complex.
More than 12,000 delegates from 18 regions filled the stadium for the opening rites. President Rodrigo Duterte declared the games open.
This is the first time Antique province is hosting the games.
Here are some photo highlights from the rites:
CULTURAL. Tribo Tatusan from the Island municipality of Caluya, Antique performs their cultural dance for the opening ceremony of Palarong Pambansa.
REGIONAL COLORS. Delegates from each region are identified through a color coding system. Central Visayas is represented through the color combination of blue and yellow.
ALL SMILES. Athletes from the Davao region proudly raise their flags during their performance.
PROUD. Education Department Secretary Leonor Briones watches as different regions take turns in performing at the Binirayan Sports Complex.
INTERMISSION. Cultural performers from the host province perform a number featuring Aero Gymnastics, one of the demo sports at the Palarong Pambansa 2017.
DEMO. Athletes for Pentak Silat compete during the opening ceremony of Palarong Pambansa 2017.
KRUHAY. Athletes perform a dance sports intermission number to welcome delegates to the 60th Palarong Pambansa 2017.
