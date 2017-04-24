More than 12,000 delegates from 18 regions fill the stadium for the opening rites as President Rodrigo Duterte officially declares the games open

ANTIQUE, Philippines – The Palarong Pambansa 2017, the biggest youth sporting event in the country, officially opened on Sunday, April 23, at the Binirayan Sports Complex.

More than 12,000 delegates from 18 regions filled the stadium for the opening rites. President Rodrigo Duterte declared the games open.

This is the first time Antique province is hosting the games.

Here are some photo highlights from the rites:

