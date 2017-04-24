The Department of Education will give four awards – the Most Disciplined Delegation, the Most Organized Delegation, the Best Billeting Center and the Cleanest, Greenest and Eco-friendliest delegation

ANTIQUE, Philippines – While the pressure is on for clinching medals in the Palarong Pambansa 2017, there is another special tournament that doesn’t involve tedious training or battling in the hardcourt.

This competition highly encourages expressing creativity, unity, and teamwork for the environment—the Search for Clean, Green & Eco-friendly 2017 Palarong Pambansa.

“This is something we do to remind our delegates and all the participants to be kind to the host province,” Department of Education officer and contest judge Joey Pon-an said in an interview with Rappler. “This is also to avoid any misconduct and promote order.”

There are 4 categories in the competition namely the Most Disciplined Delegation, Most Organized Delegation, Best Billeting Center and the Cleanest, Greenest and Eco-friendliest delegation.

Meanwhile, all regions were judged starting from the opening ceremony by 8 members from DepEd and the Natural Disaster Risk Management Office (NDRMO).

“We have the entire Palaro to go to all billeting quarters. The participants don’t know the exact time we’ll be visiting them, it will be a surprise,” Pon-an said. “There are actually no prizes for these awards. It’s really just to enlighten the delegates to observe proper behavior during the Palaro.”

The winners will be announced and recognized in the closing ceremony of Palaro on Saturday, April 29.

Meanwhile, one of the projects of the advocacy took place on Sunday, April 23, where delegates from Region 12 helped make the province a greener place through planting Mahogany and other fruit-bearing trees at the Buhang National High School, with the assistance of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office of Antique.

“The tree planting activity, as part of the Palaro, upholds the commitment of DepEd to implement the National Greening Program in all schools,” said the Clean and Green Committee chairman Aurelio Montiales, who also participated in the project. – Rappler.com

