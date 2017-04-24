Medalists can claim their cash incentives at the secretariat office located at the 2nd floor of the Department of Education Antique office

ANTIQUE, Philippines – There are more reasons for silver and bronz medalists to rejoice in the 60th edition of the Palarong Pambansa.

According to the Department of Education (DepEd), not only will they continue to receive cash incentives for their victory. But the amount that they will be receiving has also increased.

From last year’s P1,500 ($30), individual sports silver medalists will now be receiving P2,000 ($40), while the bronze medalists will now be taking home P1,000 ($20), a P250 ($5) increase from the P750 ($15) incentive last year.

The gold medalists and the record breakers though will continue to receive the same amount of P3,000 ($60).

For 7 days, more than 12,000 elementary and secondary student-athletes representing 18 regions will be vying for 376 gold medals, 376 silver medals, and 487 bronze medals that will be up for grabs from 21 regular sporting events. (READ: Palarong Pambansa 2017: The future of PH sports is here)

In the team sporting events, members of the teams which bagged gold will get P1,500 ($30) each, while the silver and bronze medalists will be entitled to P1,000 ($20) and P500 ($10), respectively. (READ: Who are the faces of Palarong Pambansa 2017)

Cesar Abalon, chairman of the technical management committee of the Palarong Pambansa 2017, said that by teams, they mean a group that has 5 or more members.

Special Games included

The same amount of cash incentives will also be given to the differently-abled athletes who will be able to clinch medals in the Special Games. However, this will only apply for the individual sporting events of athletics and swimming.

Abalon said that budget for the cash incentives for the Palarong Pambansa medalists is already included in the budget for the biggest youth sports competition organized by DepEd.

Special awardees will also be receiving in-kind incentives from sponsors, according to Abalon.

How to claim prizes

Medalists can claim their cash incentives at the secretariat office located at the Assistant Schools Division Superintendent (ASDS) office, 2nd floor of the DepEd Antique office.

Abalon said those who will claim their cash incentives must bring their IDs so they can verify with the records section if they are indeed official medalists of this year’s Palarong Pambansa.

President Rodrigo Duterte attended the opening ceremonies of the 60th Palarong Pambansa on Sunday, April 23, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced Friday, April 21.

Carrying the theme “2017 Palarong Pambansa: Converges Youth Power, Builds Sustainable Future," the 2017 Palarong Pambansa will highlight the role of the youth in building a better future. – Rappler.com

*$1 = P50