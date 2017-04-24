Ivan Vitug, Adrian Semblante, and Manny Tardio of the National Capital Region are gunning for a 3-peat this year

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Ivan Vitug and Adrian Semblante, both 12-year-olds, has led the National Capital Region's (NCR) Sepak Takraw team to back-to-back gold medals at the Palarong Pambansa for the past 2 years.

Now, the leaders of the Malanday Elementary School's Sepak Takraw team are gunning for a 3-peat in the biggest youth sports event in the country.

At the sidelines of Malandog Elementary School’s covered court, Coach Mariano “Manny” Tardio, huddles his squad for pre-game prayers. He gives last-minute advice to his players, and reminds them to “keep the ball high." The 4 young men nod, and the starting three take the floor to face the opponents from Region XII.

What followed was a whipping in two sets, coming at the hands of the dominant NCR representatives, who took the first game of Elementary Division competition in success.

Tardio says his 17-year experience in coaching was key to the victory, but that he takes all this in stride. Having had victories at the division and national levels, the NCR representative has had his share of glory.

“Hindi masyado maganda ang game,” Mariano said in post-game jest. “Medyo mahina ang performance.”

(It wasn't a very good game. The performance was a bit weak.)

The hungry core

Mariano’s squad, composed of 3 Marikenos and 1 Pasay native, has bought into the rhetoric and culture of victory.

“Opo, we expect to win the gold this year,” Ivan, the squad’s team captain, said in an interview with Rappler. “Malaki na po yung pinaghandaan namin. Kung magpapatalo lang po kami, mawawala lang po lahat iyon."

(Yes, we expect to win gold this year. We’ve prepared a great deal for the Palaro. If we just allow ourselves to lose, our effort will have been for nothing.)

Tardio, maintains that the NCR expects nothing less than caviar at the end of this year’s Palarong Pambansa

“Bawal sa NCR ang hindi mag-gold. Inaasahan talaga naming manalo,” Mariano said matter-of-factly. (The NCR wants nothing else but gold. The region relies on us to win it all.)

“Tumaas ang level ng competition,” said Tardio, who has led the team the past two Palaro games to victory on the national stage. “Ngayon may spiking and biking na ang competition, so nandoon talaga ang pressure.”

(The level of competition went higher. Now, our competition can spike and bike so the pressure is really there.)

A cut above the rest

“Ang edge natin dyan, yung pagiging veteran ko as a coach,” said Tardio who has led the team the past two Palaro games to victory on the national stage. (Our edge is really my experience.)

His young kicker Adrian, feels the jitters of national competition. He insists, however, that the gold is within their reach.

The hunger for victory is apparent in the team’s young core, and the squad’s captain is a walking testament of their will to win.

“Sobrang sarap po ng nananalo, kapag nahahawakan iyong gold.” said the Marikina native. (Nothing feels like winning and having the gold in your hands.)

Vitug added: “Sa sobrang sarap, hindi mo alam iyong mararamdaman mo, para bang mapapatulala ka na lang." (The feeling of winning is amazing. So much so that you don’t know how to feel when you do.) – Rappler.com

Rappler intern Fidel Feria is a AB Journalism student from Colegia San Juan de Letran.

