Antique Provincial Health Officer Dr Rick Noel Naciongaya reminds athletes to regularly hydrate to beat the extreme heat

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Several athletes sustained injuries during their games at the Biniyaran Sports Complex on the second day of Palarong Pambansa 2017 on Monday, April 24.

Football player John Patrick Baiti, 11, of Region VI was brought to Antique Provincial Hospital in the morning after banging his head against an opponent.

The incident happened during the football game between Western Visayas and Caraga.

“Naitukod niya ang kanyang kamay matapos matumba dahil sa banggaan ng dalawa,” said Daryl Pareno, the event manager of Region VI. Medical responders suspected that the athlete dislocated his arm. He will undergo X-ray examination. (He dislocated his arm because he used it as a stand after he clashed with the opponent.)

Beside Baiti’s bed in the hospital lies Justine Lucero of Calabarzon. He was brought to the hospital after feeling nauseous during his volleyball game.

During the opening ceremonies on Sunday, April 23, Lucero was also rushed to the same hospital after passing out due to extreme heat in the venue.

“Alas diyes pa ho nakalinya na ang mga bata hanggang maghapon po nakabilad na sa araw,” said Adrian Landicho, his coach. (The kids are already in line at 10 in the morning, and they stay under the sun the rest of the day.)

Medical preparedness

According to Antique provincial health officer Dr. Rick Noel Naciongaya, more than 200 nurses and 50 doctors from the different parts of Panay Island comprise the medical team that will supervise different sporting venues.

Each billeting quarters also has its own medical team on standby 24 hours.

“Sa awa ng Diyos, wala pa naman kaming nare-record na severe injury sa mga athletes, 'yung mga common lang tulad ng sprain, cramps, and the like,” Naciongaya told Rappler. (With the help of God, we still haven’t recorded any severe injuries with the athletes. We only get common injuries like sprains and cramps.)

He emphasized that athletes must regularly rehydrate to beat extreme heat.

According to Project NOAH, the temperature here on Sunday was at 31.3 degrees Celsius with a heat index of 34.7 degrees Celsius.

Naciongaya also reminded that ambulant vendors within the vicinity of Binirayan Sports Complex have been checked and accredited by local sanitation officers to ensure safety of the athletes.

As of posting, medical officers have refused to confirm the number of injuries. – Rappler.com

