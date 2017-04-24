Using a 700-gram javelin, 17-year-old James Lozañes achieves the new record of 59.46 meters in his third attempt to spear out the 57.81 record posted by Bryan Jay Pacheco of Central Luzon during the Palarong Pambansa 2013

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Playing with a home advantage seems to be doing wonders for the Western Visayas delegation as James Lozañes not only clinched the most-coveted gold medal but also posted a new record in the Javelin Throw in the Secondary Boys Division held at the Binirayan Sports Complex.

Using a 700-gram javelin, 17-year-old Lozañes achieved the new record of 59.46 meters in his third attempt to spear out the 57.81 record posted by Bryan Jay Pacheco of Central Luzon during the Palarong Pambansa 2013 in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

"First time kong maglaro sa Palarong Pambansa dahil nag WV champion din ako kaya masaya,” said Lozañes.

(It is my first time to play in the Palarong Pambansa and because I am also a WV champion, I feel happy.)

Western Visayas had a 1-2 finish in the event as Lozañes’ teammate, Ronald Lacson, finished with the silver with his 57.30-meter throw. The bronze was bagged by Manny Maquiling of Northern Mindanao who had a throw of 54.66 meters.

Interestingly, Lozañes only wore rubber shoes instead of the usual spike shoes because he feels that the spike shoes would slow him down.

Aside from the Javelin Throw, Lozañes will also be seeing action in the Discus throw event. – Rappler.com

