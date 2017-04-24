The former PBA star and current Mapua Cardinals coach takes in hoops action in Antique with an out for players to recruit

ANTIQUE, Philippines - With Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) legend Atoy Co in attendance scouting future players for the Mapua Cardinals system, Central Luzon squeaked past Cagayan Valley in Game 11 Basketball Boys Secondary at the Palarong Pambansa 2017 on Monday, April 24.

“Kase ito yung gusto kong mapanood eh itong game na ito and I’m looking for big guys,” said the Mapua Institute of Technology Cardinals coach during the game.

(Because to watch this game is what I came for and I’m looking for big guys.)

“These are high school [players]. These are going to college,” added the coach,

He pointed out that if these players perform well, he will request them to join his varsity team.

“Kapag may napusuan ako sa mga Palarong Pambansa, kung mayroon siyang manager, kakausapin muna yung bata kung interesado bang mag-aral sa Maynila para sa Mapua,” added the former Palarong Pambansa basketball player.

(If there’s someone I’d like to be on my team, I will find his manager and talk to the player if he is interested to study in Manila for Mapua.)

After the match, Rappler asked who played well, he smiled and said “Secret!”

Cinderella Match

Recovering from a wreck in the first 3 quarters, Central Luzon basketball boys slip past Cagayan Valley to tally their first win, 69-62 in boys secondary basketball.

It was 62-all with 1:22 on the clock Region 3’s Sean Edrick Asayo added 2 points, Region 2’s Reyes tried to reply back with a 3 but failed. This prompted R02 coach Mark Lee Lumaban to call for a timeout, 47.1 sec. remaining.

Upon resuming, Region 3’s Chad Tolentino topped-up with a 3-pointer to further seal the lead to 5, 67-62.

Two-time back-to-back CAVRAA (R02) MVP Ranzuel Corpuz tried to reverse the game with his 3-point attempt but he missed it.

Region 2 attempted to tighten up the scores with Corpuz’ two dodged the basket and Region 3 held on to win.

Coach Alan Trinidad said, “Naninibago pa yung players ko nung unang 3 quarters dahil di kami sanay sa venue.”

(It was hard for my players to cope up with the environment in the first 3 quarters for we are not used to the venue.)

“Di ko in-expect na makakahabol pa yung team ko,” the two-time Palarong Pambansa silver medalist coach in secondary basketball added.

(I didn’t expect that my team would overcome the opponent.)

Tolentino further said that he was happy to win their first match in Palaro. – Rappler.com

