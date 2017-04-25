IN PHOTOS: Palarong Pambansa 2017 highlights on Monday, April 24
James Lozañes from the host-region Western Visayas posts a new record in the Javelin Throw as the National Capital Region leads the medal tally on Day 1
Published 8:00 AM, April 25, 2017
Updated 8:00 AM, April 25, 2017
SPECIAL GAMES. Visually-impaired athletes prepare to run for the 100-meters. Photo by Vina Salazar/ Rappler
ANTIQUE, Philippines – Student-athletes went all out in their first day of competitions in athletics, basketball, volleyball, wrestling, and sepak takraw, among other sports.
James Lozañes from the host-region Western Visayas posted a new record in the Javelin Throw in the Secondary Boys Division bagging the gold medal for the event.
Visually-impaired players joining the competitions grabbed gold medals in special events led by the Northern Mindanao Regional Athletics Association.
Check out some of the highlights of the Palarong Pambansa 2017 at the Binirayan Sports Complex in Antique on Monday, April 24:
WINNING THROW. James Lozañes of Western Visayas breaks a 4-year record in the Secondary Division of javelin throw. Photo by Mary Grace Dela Cerna/Rappler
DOWN BUT NOT OUT. A number of delegates sustain injuries during the first basketball matches and the athletic events. Photo by Marie Clarisse Cabinta/ Rappler
DETERMINATION. A batter from Team CARAGA tries to hit the ball during the first inning of the Boys Baseball, secondary level match. Region IV-A won the game. Photo by Ed Ryan/ Rappler
LEADING. Negros Oriental Region (NIR) won first place against Eastern Visayas in the Sepak Takraw Girls. Photo by Kimberly Madulid/ appler
WARM UP. CLRAA athletes prepare for their wrestling match at Hamtic Central School Gymnasium. Photo by Regine Villafuerte/ Rappler
BEYOND SPORTS COACHING. Eastern Visayas volleyball boys secondary coach Teresa Salas leads her team as they pray after winning the preliminary game against Bicol Region at Simbalom Municipal Gym. Photo by Jake De La Justa/ Rappler
TOGETHER TOWARDS THE END. ARMM Coach assists his trainee finish the race even when all the other competitors have already reached the end. Photo by Cecil Solidon/ Rappler
