James Lozañes from the host-region Western Visayas posts a new record in the Javelin Throw as the National Capital Region leads the medal tally on Day 1

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Student-athletes went all out in their first day of competitions in athletics, basketball, volleyball, wrestling, and sepak takraw, among other sports.

James Lozañes from the host-region Western Visayas posted a new record in the Javelin Throw in the Secondary Boys Division bagging the gold medal for the event.

Visually-impaired players joining the competitions grabbed gold medals in special events led by the Northern Mindanao Regional Athletics Association.

Check out some of the highlights of the Palarong Pambansa 2017 at the Binirayan Sports Complex in Antique on Monday, April 24:

–Rappler.com

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2017 stories by campus journalists