On this occasion Goliath beat David, but Baguio native Kido Palmito Jr remains optimistic about the learning opportunity

ANTIQUE, Philippines – On the opening day of Palaro 2017, CAR boxer Kido Palmito Jr played “David” to the light mosquito weight (36-38 kilograms) “Goliath” of MIMAROPA, Christian Genanda.

the jampacked crowd gathered in EBJ Freedom Park as they relived the David-Goliath bout.

The match at the jampacked EBJ Freedom Park on Monday, April 24 was intense as both aggressively exchanged punches starting from the first minute of the match, landing hard hooks on each other’s bodies and faces.

Palmito Jr didn’t hold back and tried to trap the Region 4B representative Christian Genanda in the corner several times. But the MIMAROPA boxer Genanda always found his way out.

The 13-year old Palmito Jr released his mighty pebble as he fired combinations while withstanding the punches of his enemy. After 3 rounds, the fight went to the judges’ cards.

His all wasn’t enough.

Sadly for Palmito Jr, this isn’t one of those classic David and Goliath’s stories as the bigger man took home the bacon and left the underdog bruised and beaten.

Heart of a champion

“This is my first Palarong Pambansa,” shared the Baguio native Palmito Jr. “The experience is memorable but heartbreaking.”

Palmito Jr expressed that the physical pain was nothing compared to the sting he felt upon walking away the ring eliminated from the largest scholastic sporting event in the country.

Even though Palmito Jr bid goodbye to his Palaro 2017 journey early, the seventh-grader has room to improve, having only picked up the sport last year.

Palmito Jr did prove despite his late exposure to boxing, he’s still one of the best in Region 3.

“I was inspired by my cousin who also represented our region as a boxer in the Palarong Pambansa,” said Palmito Jr. “I really want to become a great boxer someday.”

The young boxer explained that he buys himself clothes and other things for his brothers and sisters with the incentives he receives from competing.

“I have 8 siblings. We live a simple life. My mom is a housewife while my father is a gardener. I never thought boxing would help me and my family this much,” shared Palmito Jr.

With the opportunities that Palmito Jr has seen through boxing, he is certain to pursue the sport. And with the ardent heart he has, a gold medal could soon be in his future. – Rappler.com