ANTIQUE, Philippines – Records continue to topple in the athletics events of the ongoing Palarong Pambansa 2017 with Northern’s Mindanao’s Sylvian Faith Abunda posting a new record in the secondary girls javelin throw at the Binirayan Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 25.

Abunda, an incoming Grade 11 student of the Lantapan National High School in Bukidnon, achieved the new record of 42.85 meters in her fourth attempt. She eclipsed the 42.34 record posted by teammate Efrelyn Democer during the Palarong Pambansa 2015 held in Tagum.

“Sa papa ko po inaalay yong record ko kasi simula nong wala na si mama siya na yong nag-aalaga sa amin,” said the 16-year-old Abunda.

(I am dedicating my record to my father because he is the one taking care of us since mom left us.)

Abunda’s parents separated in December 2016. Her dad is an agricultural engineer while her mother is a housewife.

The 16-year-old said she didn’t expect to win in the event much less post a new record because she was up against Democer, who had to settle for bronze this time after she only managed a throw of 40.73.

The silver went to Ann Katherine Quitoy of the Negros Island Regional Athletic Association (NIRAA) with her throw of 40.64 meters. (READ: Western Visayas javelin thrower sets new record)

This may be Abunda’s first gold in the javelin throw but this is not her first Palarong Pambansa competition. She first competed in the biggest youth sports event organized by the Department of Education (DepEd) when she was in Grade 6. Then, as a secondary student athlete, when she was in Grade 7, 9 and now.

Abunda also saw action in the shot put event on Tuesday morning but was not able to bag a medal. His last event will be the discus throw on Thursday, April 27. – Rappler.com

