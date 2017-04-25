The Cagayan Valley elementary football team bags their first win in the gams after dropping their matches against NCRAA and CRAA on Monday, April 24

ANTIQUE, Philippines – After losing two games on Monday, April 24, Cagayan Valley (Region II) finally bagged its first win of the Palarong Pambansa 2017 by blasting winless Region I, 5-1, in the football elementary group stages at the Saint Anthony’s College field on Tuesday morning, April 25.

It only took Region II four minutes to score their first goal of the game when Jann Carlo Guimbongan netted a looper over Region I’s goalkeeper.

At the 11th minute, the midfielders of Region II’s impressive ball control, allowed Aries Larangan to weave through the defense and score their team’s second goal.

Region I sliced their opponent’s lead to 1 at the 22nd minute with the help of Paul Arcena who utilized wrong positioning to pass through the Region II defenders.

In the second half, Region II continued their bombardment of Region I by applying constant pressure on to the latter.

Region II stringed together 2 goals in a span of one minute to further pad their advantage, eliminating Region I in the competition running.

“Nagkaroon sila ng teamwork at lakas, nakuha nila ang passing nila kaya finally nakabawi,” Region II Coach Angelito Bascon said. (The team had teamwork and strength during the game. They had good passing and finally we won.)

“Kailangan madevelop yung disiplina, kailangan lahat magtrabaho para makuha ang hinahangad,” he added. (We need to develop our discipline. We need everyone to work in order for us to reach our goal.)

Region II bettered their record to 1-2 after dropping their matches against NCRAA and CRAA, 7-0 and 3-0, respectively. Region I finished the group stages with a 0-4 slate.

Region II will have their final group stages match against ZPRAA at the SAC field on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 am. – Rappler.com

Region II 5 – Guimbongan, Larangan, Santiago, Manzana, Castillo

Region I – Arcena

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2017 stories by campus journalists