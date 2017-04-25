The game between Northern Mindanao and NCR is postponed until Wednesday morning, April 25

ANTIQUE, Philippines – For hours, the Northern Mindanao secondary football team did not leave the Binirayan Sports Complex football field in protest of their opponents' decision to back out of the game at the Palarong Pambansa in Antique on Monday night, April 24.

They waited "until dawn until officiating officials will come" and act on their protest, Bob Suclatan, the coach of the Northern Mindanao team, said. The team initially asked tournament officials to declare them the winner by default since the NCR team did not show up during the game.

However, National Capital Region (NCR) coach Bob Salvacion and game officials wanted the game postponed until Tuesday, April 25, because of poor lighting in the football field.

“Eh sa umaga nga nagbabanggaan ang mga players, sa gabi pa kaya?" Salvacion said. (Players collide even in broad day light, how much more at night time?)

"It’s a (case) of force majeure. Nobody wants to cancel the game. Kahit kami nga gustong maglaro (We really want to play) . It’s just for the sake of safety,” NCR assistant coach Benj Anicete said.

The game between Northern Mindanao and NCR was postponed until Wednesday morning, April 26. – Rappler.com

