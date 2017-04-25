Palarong Pambasa rookie Marvin Ramos from Central Luzon bags the top spot in the elementary long jump tournament

ANTIQUE, Philippines – First timer’s luck.

The pride of Region 3, Marvin Ramos, bagged the most-coveted gold medal in the Palarong Pambansa 2017 elementary long jump tournament on Tuesday, April 25, at the Binirayan Sports Complex.

The 13-year old Ramos stole the top spot from Region 7 representative Datunot Magaluyan with a distance of 5.53m as the silver medalist Magulayan fell short with 5.51m.

“I’m happy that I won the gold in my first try,” said the Pampanga-native Ramos. “I’m grateful to be awarded as the best. This is a result of my hard work and passion.”

Region 3 coach Hajie Dela Cruz explained that Ramos had an injury prior to the biggest sporting event in the country but that didn’t stop the young athlete from achieving his goal. (READ: Who are the faces of Palarong Pambansa 2017)

“He has a swollen toe because he played basketball before we went here (Palarong Pambansa),” said Dela Cruz. “But he’s really eager to win. He trained hard for this and I honestly expected the result.”

The bronze medal was given to John Elmer Alajar of Region 10 with a recorded distance of 5.39m.

The 60th Palarong Pambansa kicked off on Sunday, April 23, 2017 in Antique. Carrying the theme “Converges Youth Power, Builds Sustainable Future,” the 2017 Palarong Pambansa is expected to set a number of precedents. – Rappler.com

