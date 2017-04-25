The win clinches the first seed in the grouping for the Negros Island Region in the Palarong Pambansa 2017

ANTIQUE, Philippines – The Negros Island Region upset the perennial favorite, the National Capital Region (NCR), 2-0, in the secondary baseball on Tuesday, April 25 at the Camp Alejandro Fullon Baseball Field.

The win clinched the first seed in its group for the NIR. NCR, on the other hand, dropped to second because of the loss.

“Happy kasi nakabawi kami sa kanila,” NIR coach Jolan Gonzaga said after the game.

(We're happy because we were able to get one back against them.)

The NIR scored all of its runs in the fourth inning when sloppy defense from the NCR allowed two Negrense runners to come home. NIR pitching was also excellent as they were able to keep their opponents’ last 7 batters off base.

For the NCR, its best chance to score was in the third inning, when it was able to place one of its players in prime scoring position. Negros though, was able to hold him there and carry the momentum into their at-bats.

“Maraming malalakas na team. Sa amin lang, naglalaro at binubuhos talaga nila ang galing nila at tsaka ang pinaka-best nila. Pero kampante lang ako sa aming pitcher at catcher," Gonzaga said.

(There are a lot of strong teams. For our team, they just really play and pour out everything they have. I am really confident though in our pitcher and catcher.)

When asked what his team needed to do to bring home the championship, Gonzaga’s answer was simple.

“More hits, more faith, and more prayers.”

The NIR will play against CARAGA on Wednesday, April 26, while the NCR looks to bounce back as they play Cagayan Valley.

In other action, Northern Mindanao defeated Region 1. Both teams, however, have already been eliminated from contention. – Rappler.com

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2017 stories by campus journalists