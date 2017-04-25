The National Capital Region upends a tough Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVRAA) team via a 2-0 victory even without substitutions

ANTIQUE, Philippines – The National Capital Region's (NCR) futsal team bagged their second win as they overcame a seemingly unstoppable Central Visayas squad during a thrilling match at the Hamtic Covered Court here on Tuesday, April 25.

Fueled by their will to win, NCR upended a tough Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVRAA) team via a 2-0 victory even without substitutions.

Jill Pangilinan secured a 2-point deficit with 9:20 remaining as she took advantage of a downed goalkeeper and capitalized on an unbreakable defense through NCR goalie Peeve Layague's convincing moves.

Both teams went off to a combative start, slashing through opponents as they put down electrifying tours de force. But neither of them slowed down on stopping the other side right on its track.

NCR, however, stood higher than the west-based players midway in the first half as team captain Annika Castaneda and Pangilinan showered Layague's lair with superb attempts, but were unable to net something.

CVRAA's Katrina Rodriguez broke the curse off the bench, as she fired a cometlike shot but just ended in the palms of the goalkeeper.

The Palaro's champion team continued to rush to the opponent's goal and persisted, knowing that they could seize their momentum in the final stretch.

Castaneda dazzled the crowd when she set the first score for NCR, nimbly sending the ball towards the lead, 1-0, with half a minute remaining.

National Capital Region maintained their composure throughout the second half, scoring another goal with a quick attack from Pangilinan, to seal the victory.

The winning team also outwitted the agile Soccsksargen team thru a 5-3 slate, during the first day of the Palaro on Tuesday, April 25. – Rappler.com

