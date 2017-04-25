Coach Tato Kamenza hopes to replicate ARMM's feat in the 2009 Palarong Pambansa in Tacloban, Leyte, where they bagged 3 gold medals

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Track and fielders of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) are prepared to win the elusive Palaro Gold medal for their home province.

Facing the tall task of outlasting the Palaro giants of old like the National Captial Region and Western Visayas, Tato Kamenza, head coach of the ARMM secondary squad, looked to band his young gunners together to come home with a chip.

“We’ve been preparing for this for a year,” said the fiery head coach. “We knew what we were heading into since we’d won our lower meet back home.”

True enough, it is thoughts of “home” that have all to do with their drive to succeed.

Dreams of past feats

In the 2009 Palarong Pambansa held in Tacloban, Leyte, Rommek Nur, a protégé of Kamenza’s took home 3 gold medals in the 100 and 200 meter dash, and in the long jump events respectively.

Kamenza eyed a recreation of this success with Mae Ann Palomata, a 12-year-old standout athlete from Ampatuan municipality in Maguindanao.

Palomata, standing at a meager 4-feet, heeded the drive to bear the name of her region and her native Ampatuan, Maguindanao in front of the whole country.

“I’m proud to be representing the ARMM,” Palomata told Rappler. “I want to do well for my region.”

The young track-and-fielder described the feeling of elation upon knowing she’ll take the playing field with former opponents at the regional level.

“I feel happy knowing I get to face my opponents this year with my former competitors,” added Palomata.

Meanwhile, the Mindanaoan head coach has since embarked on a quest to bring the limelight back to the ARMM.

“We want to replicate what we achieved those years ago,” said Kamenza. “I know we adequately prepared for the games, so we like our chances."

Heading into this year’s games, the ARMM track-and-field squad maintained it is willing to weather the storm of national competition. Rather than feel foreboding pressure of other athletes, the kids from the South welcome the agitation.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” said Kamenza. “We know very well that representing the ARMM is a privilege. It’s a joy like no other to see ARMM athletes exceed on the national stage.”

The ARMM is set to compete on Wednesday afternoon, April 26 at the Binirayan Sports Complex. – Rappler.com

