Palarong Pambansa 2017 wRap for Tuesday, April 25
ANTIQUE, Philippines – Here are the top stories from Palarong Pambansa 2017:
- New records are broken in the secondary division of swimming and athletics
- The National Capital Region continues to lead the medal tally on the second day of Palarong Pambansa 2017
- Heavy rains put some sports events on halt
