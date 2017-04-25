The Nation Capital Region shines bright as various swimmers broke 3 individual and two medley relay records

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Total domination.

The Nation Capital Region (NCR) shone bright as various swimmers broke 3 individual and two medley relay records, Tuesday, April 25 in the Palarong Pambansa swimming tournament day one finals at the Binirayan Swimming Pool.

A total of 60 events are in line for the tourney scheduled to be decided from April 25 until April 28, while 16 events were battled out today.

Jerald Jacinto broke his own established record in the elimination round earlier on Tuesday as he finished the 100-meter backstroke event in 59.64 seconds.

“Hopefully, I could win all my 5 events in this year’s Palarong Pambansa,” said Jacinto. “Honestly, I was nervous because this is the first day but I’m thankful I was able to compose myself including my strokes.”

Veteran Palaro delegate Nicole Pamintuan fulfilled her dreams of clinching a title in the 100-meter backstroke with a record of 1 minute and 7 seconds.



“I got nervous during the first 50 (meters) because a swimmers was trying to take over my lead so I unleashed everything I’ve got,” shared Pamintuan who collected 6 gold medals in last year’s Palaro.

“In my first-ever Palaro back in 2009, I really wanted to break a record. Now that I’ve done it, it just feels so incredible.”

The longtime swimmer Sacho Ilustre managed to break his own record in the 200-meter butterfly bout last 2015 with a time of 2:04.



“I gave my best,” said the 17-year old Ilustre, who won 7 gold medals in all his events last year. “I started my first event great so the fire was there and I just had to keep it burning.”

The 200-meter medley relay was also broken twice today as Jacinto, Drew Magbag, Andrei Pogiongko and Ianiko Limfilipino sealed a 1:52 record.

Lastly, Raven Alcoseba, Tanya Dela Cruz, Camille Buico and Pamintuan brought pride to NCR as they finished the 200-meter medley relay in 2:07. – Rappler.com

