Calabarzon, led by Joshua Retamar, capitalizes on errors by Western Visayas to carve out a 25-15, 12-25, 25-18 triumph

ANTIQUE,Philippines – The rain was all they needed to bring down Western Visayas.

Facing a homecourt disadvantage alongside a powerhouse team, the Calabarzon Boys Volleyball team evaded a lop-sided loss over Western Visayas with a 2-1 scoreline in the Palarong Pambansa 2017 secondary boys eliminations held at Sibalom, Antique.

Playing in front of their regional director, Dr Diosdado San Antonio, Calabarzon led by Joshua Retamar capitalized on errors by Western Visayas to carve out a 25-15, 12-25, 25-18 triumph past the host region of Palaro 2017.

"Mahigpit yung depensa ng mga blockers ng Western Visayas kaya medyo mahirap maka-iskor nung 2nd at 3rd set. Kaya kailangan naming mag-cause ng errors sa kabilang team," Retamar stated in a post-game interview. (Western Visayas blockers' defense was tight so we need to capitalize errors on the other side to build momentum.)

He added: "Talagang yung mindsetting namin eh para mag straight set win. Kaso ok na yun. Importante maka-finals kami," Elisa Ybec, Calabarzon boys volleyball team assistant coach, stated. (Our mindset is to win in straight set. But it's ok because our main mindset is to enter the finals.)

Retamar saves the day

Retamar registered 15 attack points-9 spikes, 6 blocks to lead the 2016 Palarong Pambansa Overall 2nd Place to a 2-1 victory over their rival Western Visayas.

"Masaya din po ako na naihatid ko yung team ko sa panalo sa harap ng Regional Director namin," Retamar added. (I'm happy because I led my team to victory in front of our Regional Director.)

Coming from a 2nd set loss over Region VI, Calabarzon was down 4-2, which urged Retamar and libero Patrick Martinez to hit a powertip and a spike,to bring Calabarzon up, 4-4, to force Western Visayas' coach to call a ceasefire.

Western Visayas responded and brought back the lead at 7-5, before Region 4-A's Kenneth Culabat, John Mark Ronquillo, and Retamar earned momentum to smash Region 6's lead at 9-8.

It was a nip and tuck game at 12-12 before the Southern Tagalog Calabarzon Athletic Association (STCAA) nearly ended the game with a 21-12 tally, quieting any Western Visayas supporter as a timeout progressed.

But when Western Visayas made a rally, the run was too late and too little.

Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) came back late as Calabarzon ended the game at 25-18, leaving the supporters of Western Visayas with a dismal look in their face. – Rappler.com

