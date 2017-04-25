National Capital Region bags 33 golds, 17 silvers, and 7 bronze medals in gymnastics alone

ANTIQUE, Philippines – The National Capital Regional Athletic Association (NCRAA) once again ruled the gymnastics competition which came to an end Tuesday, April 25, at the Emilio B. Javier Gymnasium with a total medal haul of 33 golds, 17 silvers, and 7 bronze medals.

At far second is the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVRAA) which finished with a medal haul of 3-3-4 while settling for third place is Negros Island Regional Athletic Association (NIRAA) with its medal count of 3-2-3.

NCRAA’s medal haul in gymnastics is led by Anya Mikhel Feraren who clinched a total of 5 gilts, followed by Karl Jahrel Eldrew, Lucia Gabriel Gutierrez and Hannah Lalaine Perez who each brought home 4 gold medals and Joseph Reynaldo with 3 and Divina Sembrano with two golds.

Other gold medalists are Breanna Labadan, John Ivan Cruz, Jhon Romeo Santillan and Janielyn Buere.

Other regions whose gymnasts went home with gold medals are Ilocos Region (1), Central Luzon Regional Athletic Association (1) and Bicol Regional Athletic Association (1).

Overall tally

After ending as overall champions in the gymnastics, the NCRAA further cemented its campaign for another Palarong Pambansa overall title on just the official second day of competition with a total medal haul of 46-23-13.

Aside from gymnastics, NCRAA’s gilts come from athletics and swimming, which kicked off on Monday, April 25 at the Binirayan swimming pool.

Host region Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) barely kept up with a medal count of 10-7-8, while Cordillera Administrative Regional Athletic Association (CARAA) is rounding up the current top 3 with an 8-1-2 medal count.

Also barging into the gold medal column are Negros Island Regional Athletic Association (7-8-4), Southern Tagalog Calabarzon Regional Athletic Association (5-13-15), Central Luzon Regional Athletic Association (4-6-8), Ilocos Region (3-6-1), Bicol Regional Athletic Association (3-4-12), CVRAA (3-4-7), Davao Regional Athletic Association (3-2-3), SOCCSKSARGEN (2-10-8), Northern Mindanao Regional Athletic Association (2-3-7), ARMMAA (1-1-2) and Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (1-0-2). – Rappler.com

