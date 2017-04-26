Rains fail to dampen the spirit of student-athletes competing at the second day of the Palarong Pambansa 2017

ANTIQUE, Philippines – An afternoon downpour drenched some of the playing venues of the Palarong Pambansa 2017 in Antique. The rain did not dampen the spirits of student-athletes as they slug it out with their counterparts in Day 2 of the competitions on Tuesday, April 25.

Medals were awarded to some athletes in Athletics and Gymnastics. NCR still dominates the medal tally chart with 46 gold, 23 silver and 13 bronze.

Here are some of the highlights from Day 2 of the Palaro.

– Rappler.com

