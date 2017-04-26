Rains fail to dampen the spirit of student-athletes competing at the second day of the Palarong Pambansa 2017
Published 9:58 AM, April 26, 2017
Updated 12:06 PM, April 26, 2017
STRANDED. A student-athlete tries to find his way out of Pis-anan National HS in Antique after a downpour flooded the compound. Photo by Jonn Aaron Metierre/Rappler
ANTIQUE, Philippines – An afternoon downpour drenched some of the playing venues of the Palarong Pambansa 2017 in Antique. The rain did not dampen the spirits of student-athletes as they slug it out with their counterparts in Day 2 of the competitions on Tuesday, April 25.
Medals were awarded to some athletes in Athletics and Gymnastics. NCR still dominates the medal tally chart with 46 gold, 23 silver and 13 bronze.
Here are some of the highlights from Day 2 of the Palaro.
ON CUE. Palarong Pambansa 2017 Billiards competition heats up at the Robinsons Place Antique. Photo by Kenneth Duran/Rappler
DEBUT. Pencak Silat, a demo sport at the Palarong Pambansa 2017, starts at the EBJ Sports Complex in San Jose, Antique. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
FLOODED. A baseball umpire tries to clear the field of flood waters after a heavy downpour inudated the field in Camp Fullon in Antique. Photo by Justine Rheyvan Ramos/Rappler
SMILE. Pencak Silat student-athletes from Zamboanga takes a selfie prior to the start of competitions. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
HUSTLE. Vienne Sophia Hyunh of Region XI tries to pin down the opponent to qualify for the wrestling finals. Photo by Jaymar Liaging/ Rappler
FIERCE. A Pencak Silat competitor from Iloilo shows her game face during the event at the EBJ Sports Stadium in San Jose. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
STRIKER. A booter from Soksargen (SRAA) loses his shoe during a Football match against Region I. Photo by Reyman Rusty Jayme/ Rappler
MORE INJURIES. Medical rescue teams attend to athletes collapsing at the finish line during the track and field event at the EBJ Sports Stadium in San Jose Buenavista. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
CLOSE GAME. Cagers from Western Visayas and Region II battle for a rebound during the Basketball competition of the Palarong Pambansa 2017. Photo by Joey Dian Claret/Rappler
WINNERS. Student-athletes feel happy and proud as they received their medals during the awarding ceremonies for the Gymnastics competition at the EBJ Gymnasium. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
– Rappler.com
READ: Palarong Pambansa 2017 stories by campus journalists