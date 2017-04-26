This is the story of the dedication behind each bite for the athletes of Region IX

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Athletes require a lot of things.

They have to be given constant support and motivation from their peers and family. They need constant training and a coach who knows how to push them to the limits and help them improve their performance.

Finally, you need good food with the right nutrients to give your body enough energy to keep your physique in top shape.

Kitchen staff are underrated, but they sure make a difference in the overall health of an athlete. In the University of Antique, we take a look at the makeshift kitchen and see the passionate people who shop, cook, and give out food to the delegates, coaches, and personnels of Region IX.

These volunteers, mostly teachers from Zamboanga Peninsula, do their task with their heart and mind poured out into each dish, making sure that it vitalizes anyone who takes a bite out of it.

– Rappler.com

Rey Anthony Villaverde is a 12-year-old Palaro Mover from Region IX.

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2017 stories by campus journalists