Officials hope that the discipline will be a regular sport in future Palarong Pambansa games

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Hormat!

More than two decades since it was played as an official sport in other Southeast Asian countries, Pencak Silat made its debut as a demonstration sport in the Palarong Pambansa 2017.

Pencak Silat is an umbrella term for a class of related martial arts that originated in Indonesia. It is a full-body fighting form incorporating strikes, grappling, and throwing, in addition to weaponry.

The discipline is played in four categories: Tanding (Match), Tunggal (Single), Ganda (Double), Regu (Team) and is classified according to age, gender and weight. Judges score the athlete based on their skill guidelines and the highest pointer at the end of three rounds will be declared the winner.

Catch the action of the Pencak Silat’s debut at the Binirayan Sports Complex in San Jose de Buenavista, in photos:

Joshua Henry Barcenal and Kurt Cobain Estrella are Palaro Movers from Region VI.

