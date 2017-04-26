There are 7 rounds for the individual standard category. The final round will be played at on Thursday, April 27

ANTIQUE, Philippines – The game is far from over.

Athletes from different regions are scrambling up to form the top three as there is no clear frontrunner for the top awards in the chess standard competition of the 60th Palarong Pambansa 2017 held at the University of Antique library on Wednesday, April 26.

After four rounds of nerve-wrecking individual chess matches which started on Monday, April 24, no region could take the top spot in different individual categories.

Daniel Quizon of Southern Tagalog Calabarzon Athletic Association (SCTAA) currently holds the top spot in the chess standard category for elementary boys, while Julius Gonzales of National Capital Region Athletic Association (NCRAA) takes the top seed for secondary boys category.

Both athletes currently have 4 points, which means both athletes were undefeated after four matches.

Meanwhile, STCAA and the Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association (CARAA) are tied for first spot in secondary girls as Kylen Joy Mordido and Samantha Glo Revita remain undefeated until now.

The tie will be broken when both students face each other on the fifth round of the standard competition.

In the elementary girls category, it’s a triple tie between Regina Cathrine Quinanola of Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), Gwen Escarda of Northern Mindanao Regional Athletic Association (NMRAA), and Precious Day Yecla of Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA).

The three athletes currently stand at 3.5 points.

The chess competition, which follows the individual Swiss System, credits the players a point for every win, 0.5 points for a draw, and grants no point for a lost match.

There will be 7 rounds for the individual standard category, and the final round for the standard category will be played at 1:30 pm Thursday, April 27.

The Blitz category of Chess will start on Friday, April 28 at 8:30 am. The awarding ceremonies will follow right after. – Rappler.com

