ANTIQUE, Philippines – Parents of an athlete at the Palarong Pambansa 2017 literally went the extra mile to show support for their son who was competing at the biggest sports event in the country.

Ariel Tapang drove more than 1,000 kilometers from Kidapawan to Antique, traversing through lands and crossing a couple of islands in Visayas and Mindanao.

With 3 other passengers, they endured almost two days of travel to cheer on Matthew Jade Tapang as he attempts to bag the most-coveted gold medal in the elementary category of the Boxing event for the neighboring Davao region. (READ: Who are the unsung heroes of Palarong Pambansa 2017?)

Road to Palaro

Attending Matthew Jade’s competition at the Palarong Pambansa 2017 was almost a given decision for Ariel. He knew that they just had to be present for their little "Manny Pacquiao."

Besides, they have never missed any of Matthew Jade’s boxing matches in the past.

“Kaya na-challenge kami na mag-tricycle lang. Kung nanunuod kami, mas ganado talaga ang anak ko. Mas ma-excited yung bata pag nakita nya na sumusuporta sa kanya ang kanyang pamilya,” Ariel shared.

(We were challenged to go to Palarong Pambansa via tricycle. My son is more inspired when we watch his matches. He is more excited if he knows that we are present to support him)

Considering the scale of Tapang’s endeavor, their long road to Palarong Pambansa 2017 – from the preparation to the trip itself – seemed like an obstacle course at best.

According to Ariel, he had to borrow an outstanding amount of P10,000 just to be present at his son’s boxing matches. He used this money to fund for the fare at the ferry and gasoline.

After hurdling their problem on finances, Ariel had to overcome the logistical problems brought by traveling on a tricycle, all-in-all with 4 passengers.

“Apat kami nakasakay sa tricycle: anak ko na babae, asawa ko, at tsaka yung kasama kong driver. Ang guide lang namin ay yung nagtatanong kami, at tsaka yung mga signboards na tinitignan ko, so yun ang sinusunod namin,” Ariel shared.

(There were 4 of us who traveled via tricycle – my daughter, my wife, and another driver. We asked for directions on the road and we used the sign boards.)

To minimize their expenses on the road, they also brought their clothes, spare tire, drinking water, and cooking pots with them. Impossible as it may seem, they managed to cram all these things into the tiny three-wheeled ride.

Young boxer

Matthew Jade is scheduled to fight in his second bout on Wednesday, April 26. Ariel is confident that, with his weeks of rigorous training and with the whole family supporting him, his son would eventually bag the gold medal

“Hindi madaling sumuko ang anak ko, hindi sya madaling masaktan. Sa awa ng Diyos, mula sa simula sa pagbo-boxing niya, hindi pa ‘yan sumusurrender,” Ariel said.

(My son is not one to give up easily. He doesn't easily get hurt. With God's help, he has never surrendered since he started boxing.)

Matthew Jade is one of the thousands of elementary and secondary student-athletes representing 18 regions who are competing for 376 gold medals, 376 silver medals, and 487 bronze medals in the Palarong Pambansa.

Competition for most of the sporting events kicked off on Monday, April 24 and is expected to finish on Saturday, April 29. Until then, Ariel advised his son to keep his head up high so he can follow the footsteps of boxing champ Manny Pacquiao.

“Sana ay suportahan mo yung sarili mo para umangat ka pa.'Yun ang pangarap ko para sa anak ko, na maging katulad siya ni Manny Pacquiao,” he said.

(I hope he can support himself so he could succeed. That is my dream – for my son to become like Manny Pacquiao) – with reports from Jaymar Liaging, Janric Velasco, Jaecian Onoh Cesar, and Arvin Englisa/Rappler.com

