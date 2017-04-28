A supplier accuses the provincial government of Antique of getting supplies not from the lowest bidder, and distributing the medals even without a contract

ANTIQUE, Philippines – A supplier has accused the provincial government of Antique, led by Governor Rhodora Cadiao, of rigging the procurement of the medals for the 60th Palarong Pambansa 2017, which the province is hosting.

Eduardo Fortaleza, lawyer for the 168 Office Supplies, said in a press conference here last April 25, that while medals were already being awarded to athletes as he spoke, the bids and awards Committee (BAC) of Antique has yet to approve or award any supplier a contract for the Palarong Pambansa.

Palarong Pambansa is the biggest inter-school competition organized by the Department of Education (DepEd). The games were on its 5th day on Friday, April 28.

Rappler went to the Antique Provincial Capitol to get their comment on the allegations but was told that the governor has ordered everyone not to comment on the issue.

A person privy to the national event who requested anonymity, however, said that 168 is the official supplier of the medals. He denied that the medals awarded to the winning student athletes came from SOS and said that they were being given by a donor because they were worried that the medals would be delayed again, similar to what happened to the materials they were supposed to give to the delegates earlier.

Fortaleza said 168 was surprised that medals provided by another supplier, SOS, were being distributed at the games. 168 claimed it submitted the lowest bid for the medals, and expected to get the contract.

SOS, the supplier tapped by Antique, supposedly submitted only the 3rd lowest bid, the lawyer said.

168 submitted a quotation of only P562,900, which would have saved Antique about P300,000 because its approved budget for the medals contract is P863,000.

SOS, meanwhile, allegedly submitted a quote which is just about P5,000 less than the approved budget.

Samples of medal

According to Fortaleza, the BAC had disqualified 168 during a special meeting on April 22, a day after it failed to present samples of the medal.

He said 168 was asked to present samples of the medals in the afternoon of April 20 but was not able to do so because the medals, which were produced in China, only arrived in Antique on April 22. The Bureau of Customs in Manila released the medals only on April 21.

168 had written a letter to the BAC, asking for reconsideration, but had asked to be given only until April 21 because they had believed they would already have the samples by the said date.

In the same meeting, the BAC also asked SOS to present samples. The BAC claimed that it did not ask the second lowest bidder, SMS, because it had allegedly waived its bid in favor of SOS.

However, Fortaleza said that there was no waiver. It turned out the BAC asked SMS to submit its samples on April 25.

In another special meeting on April 25, Antique provincial administrator Pamprose Pagunsan said he would not accept the medals made by 168 because they did not follow the design specifications for the medal – that is, circular in shape, with yellow and orange lanyards.

168 had presented a non-circular shaped medal with red and white lanyards, but Fortaleza said those were just samples.

“If the governor or the province of Antique enter into a contract with SOS post hoc – meaning, after the Palarong Pambansa, because the medals are already being awarded – then, for sure, heads will roll and I will not hesitate to file charges before the Ombudsman and before the courts for violation of RA 9184, because what basis or right does SOS have in providing the samples and even delivering the medals when it has not yet been awarded a contract by the province of Antique?" Fortaleza explained.

Republic Act 9184 is the Government Procurement Reform Act.

"So, it appears that the provincial government, through the governor and represented by administrator Pagunsan, was really bent to rig the process and favor the SOS but under terms which are very disadvantageous to the government,” said Fortaleza. – Rappler.com