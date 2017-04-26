With a time of 10 minutes and 11.31 seconds, Bryan Oxales of the National Capital Region breaks the record set by Jomar Angga of Region XI, which was set in Palarong Pambansa 2016 in Albay

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Bryan Oxales of the National Capital Region (NCR) set a new record for the 2000 meter secondary boys' walkathon on the Wednesday, Aprils 26, the 2nd day of the Palarong Pambansa 2017.

With a time of 10 minutes and 11.31 seconds, Oxales finished the race way earlier than the other participants. Frances Velasques from Region 12 came in second place with the time of 10 minutes and 18.53 seconds, while Christian Mondajar from Region 11 finished third with 10 minutes and 19.25 seconds.

Oxales, together with the other 4 best timers, broke the previous record set by Jomar Angga from Region XI which was set at last year’s Palarong Pambansa at Albay, 11:17.01.

“Masaya ang pakiramdam ko na nanalo ako, kailangan lang talaga ng training at hardwork," Oxales said during the awarding ceremony held Wednesday, April 26.

Walkathon is still a demonstration sport under Athletics. It was only introduced during the 2016 Palarong Pambansa in Legazpi, Albay. – Rappler.com

