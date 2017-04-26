Western Visayas pulls away in the final two minutes to win the game, but star player Ryan Calama-an gets injured

ANTIQUE, Philippines – It all boiled down to who wanted it more.

The Western Visayas region reigned supreme as it slipped past Central Luzon, 89-84, to advance to the basketball quarterfinals of the Palarong Pambansa 2017, Wednesday, April 26, at the Binirayan stadium.

Both teams were tied at 81 with two minutes left to play but Central Luzon lost its composure as Western Visayas scored 4 straight points.

Western Visayas stole the ball twice for an easy lay-up followed by a slam dunk from star player Ryan Calama-an, who poured 8 markers in the final minutes of the fourth period. (WATCH: How an Ilonggo farmer's son landed a La Salle scholarship)

Calama-an, who is set to fulfill his basketball dreams at De La Salle University Greenhills next year, showed his dominance as he posted 14 points and 6 blocks for the entire game.

However, towards the end of the match, Calama-an attempted to entertain the audience with a dunk but landed badly and was quickly attended to by the medical team.

“He sprained his left foot yesterday,” said one of the coaching staff of Western Visayas. “Ryan just has to be more careful now considering we have more games tomorrow.”

The coaching staff confirmed it was nothing serious as Calama-an will continue to play tomorrow. – Rappler.com